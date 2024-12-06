In case you’re just tuning in,and I spent the last year writing letters to one another and we spent the month of December publishing our correspondence in a series entitled “letters to an anarchist.”
You can now read the complete series here:
Will you explain anarchism to me?, part one by Elle
To change everything, start anywhere, part two by Peter
How would anarchist societies protect themselves?, part three by Elle
Paths to peace, part four by Peter
What is the goal of anarchism?, part five by Elle
The hope of anarchy, part six by Peter
Am I an anarchist?, part seven by Elle
May all roads lead to solarpunk, part eight by Peter
We met this week to discuss our year of writing to one another, as well as your responses to our published series. You can find the audio recording of our event above and the transcript below. Thanks for reading and thinking with us!
