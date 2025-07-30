The Elysian

The Elysian

David Sterry
2d

It's a great point about tunnel vision on the Panda at the expense of the unplushiable. I tend to look at conservation efforts through the lens of possibility, with the knowledge that some possibilities are more desirable than others.

Life builds on a platform of energy and material to create a magnificent world above and we can support it by protecting ecosystems at all scales. For the wild it's about discovering those critical cycles that can't easily adapt or restart. For humans, it is our social ecosystems that seem to need the most effort.

Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
2d

So no beef, no lamb, no chicken. What are we supposed to eat? I'm not a vegetarian.

We have canine an incisor teeth for a reason. We eat meat for protien and energy.

Grass doesn't provide energy, wheat doesn't provide energy, plants don't provide enough energy.

You'd think that with the governments falling for this nonsense and trying to kill us, people would be smarter.

And before you talk about synthetic meat. It's not the same. You can't get the same amount of protien and energy from fake meat.

Rewilding the world is just not feasible. There are already people starving and you want to add to that number.

Or would you be satisfied if we just decimated (Killed 1/10th) the population of the world?

The world was not given to us by the creator to sit unused and look pretty. It was given to us to be lived in, cultivated, and shaped responsibly.

Believe me, the run of the mill farmer doesn't want to use pesticides or plant GMO crops. He wants to use heirloom seeds and feed the world.

There was a time when farms in Kansas, Texas, and the center of the country fed the rest of the world, but successive stupidity from government has turned that farmland into cornland.

There was a time when we imported things such as cane sugar and rice, letting each country sell its excess. Now governments interfere with that, which leads to all the problems you cited.

You can't fix it by killing off the food supply. We have herds of cattle because hunting is banned in certain places and people are too lazy to hunt that pig or that deer or that buffallo and kill it.

Why don't you start out by calling for the dissolution of mega-cities and mandate that people return to the rural areas and fend for themselves?

When we were mostly rural, you didn't need the mass farms that plant GMO seeds. Every person took care of their own needs and still managed to care for the land.

9 replies by Elle Griffin and others
25 more comments...

