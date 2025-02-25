We need to change who owns capital.

Private ownership of capital has created a lot of wealth and prosperity, and for much of the past centuries that has been a good thing, but now we need to create more owners of it. Not just the founders and executives and already rich, but everyone.

This is no longer Adam Smith’s economy—he could not have foreseen how wealth would consolidate into the hands of a few. Those rich enough from businesses, real estate, and investments were able to buy more businesses, real estate, and investments, until they owned most of the capital.

Today, the richest 10% of Americans own 92% of the stock market. That means when the economy does well, it benefits an increasingly few.

Our wealth imbalance has created a power imbalance. The world's wealthiest individuals have steadily claimed our companies, our media, our homes, our banks, our satellites, our technology, our governments. Wealth is cementing at these levels, with the already rich and powerful becoming even more so, and those not already wealthy unable to catch up or ever have a say again.

If we don’t do something about it we could lose democracy. We already are.

We need to expand Adam Smith’s model for future generations—to create an elevated vision for capitalism in which everyone gets richer from capital, not just the few who got in decades ago. If we can shift our wealth imbalance, we can shift our power imbalance—creating an economy owned and operated by us, and a democracy that better represents our interests.

That’s why I’m devoting the next couple of years to studying capital and how we can create more owners of it. I’m researching profit and how it can be owned by workers, invested in communities, and fund innovations that will benefit our future. I’m studying government structures that incentivize pro-social businesses, invest in our long-term growth and prosperity, and protect and advance the future of democratic governance.

I’m writing a vision for an economy that creates a better future for all of us, not just a bunch of shareholders.

My goal is to create, not just a book, but a movement: We Should Own The Economy, a vision for the future of capitalism (and the world).

Become part-owner in a book project about creating more owners

I once wrote that I’d rather have an investor than a publishing contract, that’s still true. Instead of pitching this idea to publishing houses, securing a book advance, writing it in secret over the next several years, then hoping people read it when it comes out; I’m pitching it to you. You can listen in on my interviews as I have them, read chapter drafts as I write them, contribute comments and help me crowdsource my research as I go, and even earn a share of the profits when it sells.

In other words: I’m giving you ownership in a book project about creating more owners.

I'm currently raising a $50,000 book advance to fund my research over the next several years. Once I've finished the book, I'll use Flexile to host my cap table before I open book sales to the public. Fifty percent of book sales will cover costs associated with the project and 40% will be distributed among investors as an annual distribution. I will donate the remaining 10% as an annual donation to GiveDirectly. If the project goes on to sell to a traditional publisher or becomes an audiobook, podcast, or documentary, we will retain that same profit-sharing split.

Invest in "We Should Own The Economy"

I'm raising a $50,000 book advance to fund a book about systemic change

I'm crowdfunding my book advance using WeFunder, a platform that allows businesses to crowdfund investment from supporters, and share profits with them. These are nonbinding reservations—if I reach my $50,000 goal, supporters will be prompted to confirm their payment before I close the round. If I do not reach my goal, supporters will not be charged.

This book advance will allow me to:

Market and pre-sell 10,000 book copies by book launch ($10,000)

Design, print, and ship physical books ($30,000)

Sell an additional 10,000 copies in the six weeks after publication ($10,000)

My goal is to pre-sell 10,000 copies before launch (10% of my projected subscriber base in January of 2028), and sell an additional 10,000 in the six weeks after publication through a coordinated marketing campaign and podcast circuit. Split between $20 ebooks and $30 print books, sales of 20,000 books would net $500,000 in revenue, with $200,000 going back to investors and $50,000 donated to GiveDirectly. If we reach our goals, that's a 4x return on your $50,000 investment!

Invest in "We Should Own The Economy"

An investment in this project is an invitation to take part in it

This isn't just about selling books, it's about creating change. As stakeholders in this project, I'd love to invite you to participate in it:

Reserve your signed, collector's edition copy of the book + comment and participate in the project live ($100 investment, includes one year as a paid subscriber to The Elysian)

Receive my monthly “build in public” newsletter + provide feedback and get polling rights on the direction of the book ($200 investment, includes one year as a Founding subscriber of The Elysian)

Join quarterly advisory board calls & help me brainstorm early content ideas ($500 investment)

Write a "brief" on your company to share in roundup emails of supporters' projects ($1,000 investment)

Speak on one of my "Guest Lecture" calls for subscribers ($3,000 investment, subject to author approval, limited availability)

Reserve 50 copies of the book for your organization + get a custom webinar with me ($5,000 investment)

Write an online article for my subscribers ($7,000 investment, subject to author approval, limited availability)

Reserve 100 copies of the book for your organization + get a custom webinar with me ($10,000 investment)

Write a two-page breakout for the book in your area of thought leadership ($15,000 investment, subject to author approval, limited availability)

Collaborate on a deep-dive case study that will be printed as a separate booklet and included with the print book ($20,000 investment, subject to author approval, limited availability)

Spend a week traveling on-location with me to study a pro-social organization ($30,000, limited availability)

Write the foreword for the book + co-host, introduce, and speak at the book launch party ($50,000 investment, limit one)

All content produced by funding partners will be noted both online and in print. Partner content online will be limited to once a month. Partner content in the book will appear on pink-tinted pages.

Invest & participate in the project

A roadmap of what I’m researching:

I plan to spend the next several years studying:

Worker Ownership: We should own the companies we work for

Workers should own a share of the value they help create, just like founders and executives do. I want to study:

Employee equity structures (ESPPs and RSUs, Flexile)

Employee stock ownership programs ( Publix, Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, BDO)

Employee ownership trusts and profit-sharing ( John Lewis Partnership, ARUP, Mott MacDonald, Kearney)

Cooperatives (Unimed in Brazil, Mondragon and Fundación Espriu in Spain, SACMI and Manutencoop in Italy; and S Group, 20 regional cooperatives in Finland)

Sources include: International Co-operative Alliance (ICA), National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA), The National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO), Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) Co-op UK, Social Capital Partners, Transform Finance

Steward Ownership: Companies should serve our long-term societal interests

Businesses can be designed to serve long-term societal interests rather than short-term shareholder profits. Can we create an economy where every company positively contributes to humanity (a world without Bullshit Jobs, so to speak?) I plan to study:

Companies that put purpose on their cap table (Bosch, Patagonia, Organically Grown, Ecosia)

Pro-social organizations designed for social benefit (Newman’s Own, Dr. Bronner’s, Ben & Jerry’s)

Essential companies that produce things we need for society

Sources include: Certified B-Corps, One Percent for the Planet, Fairtrade Federation, The UN’s Social & Solidarity Economy, Conscious Capitalism, Ashoka, The Purpose Economy

Crowdfunded & Fractional Ownership: Everyone should own a stake in the economy

New financial platforms allow broader participation in ownership. I'm interested in studying:

Crowdfunded equity platforms (WeFunder, StartEngine, Republic, Flexile)

Fractional investment in real estate, assets, and luxury goods (Fundrise, AcreTrader, Masterworks, Rally Rd.)

Blockchain and tokenized ownership (RealT, ARTFI, Propchain, Frac)

Stakeholder Ownership: Organizations should act in the interest of stakeholders

We have a stake in the land we live on, the energy we consume, the technology we use, and the governments we are part of—we should participate in ensuring they act in our best interests. I want to study:

Partial common ownership (RadicalxChange)

Collective ownership of housing (Community land trusts, co-ops)

Collective ownership of land & natural resources (Cooperatives, commons-based models, municipalities)

Private/collective ownership of technology (Personal ownership of data, collective ownership of AI/ technology, collective ownership of the internet & media platforms)

Sources include: Nathan Schnieder, MEDLab, New_Public, Social Media Governance Initiative, Who Owns the Future?

Funding Innovation: We need an economy that funds human progress

The products our economy produces should contribute to human progress and wellbeing. How can we fund an economy that advances science and technology? That advances climate tech, medicine, and humanity? I want to study the avenues that could best serve this goal:

Public investment (DARPA, NIH, NSF, ERC)

Academic & private funding (MIT Media Lab, Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust)

Venture capital for public good (VC funds)

Prizes & contests (XPrize, Vesuvius Challenge)

R&D within companies

Funding for unique ownership structures (Transform Finance)

Sources include: Mariana Mazzucato, Tyler Cowen & Emergent Ventures, Renaissance Philanthropy, Schmidt Futures, MacArthur Fellows Program ("Genius Grants"), Fast Grants, Salim Ismail

Participatory Democracy: We should democratize economic power

Broad-based wealth ownership isn’t just about who holds financial assets—it’s about who has a voice in shaping the economy. We can reinvent democracy to distribute economic influence more equitably. A few ways I want to study:

Governance innovation (Decentralized, stakeholder-driven decision-making like RadicalxChange)

Participatory democracy (Open governance platforms enabling collective decision-making like OpenGov, Decidim, Consul Democracy, vTaiwan & GovZero)

Participatory budgeting (Allowing communities to direct public and corporate resources as in New York, Brazil)

Quadratic voting/funding (Democratic funding mechanisms for economic initiatives like RadicalxChange, Gitcoin)

Citizen's assemblies (Belgium, France, Germany)

Sources include: Audrey Tang and Plurality, Democracy Collaborative, Participatory Budgeting Project, MIT CoLab, The GovLab, Nesta, World Bank's Citizen Engagement, Institute for Local Self-Reliance, Radical Markets

Public Policy: Making these models systemic

Government policy can structure markets to create long-term shared prosperity. I particularly want to study:

Stock market restructuring & ownership incentives

Sovereign wealth and public investment funds (Norway’s Oil Fund, Alaska PFD, Baby Bonds)

Tax & regulatory structures for shared wealth (Rutger Bregman's Fair Tax Fellowship)

Social policy and economic redistribution

Anti-corruption measures & monopoly regulation

Sources: Mariana Mazzucato, International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, Future Investment Initiative Institute, Rutger Bregman, Thomas Piketty

Fund "We Should Own the Economy"

I hope you’ll also contribute to the project by sharing any additional resources you think I should study in the comments. This is a collaborative project and I’m excited to crowdsource my research from your expertise!

Thanks for reading,

Disclosure: I am 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.