Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Week 3: The dream pitch
www.elysian.press
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Week 3: The dream pitch
Elle Griffin
Mar 22
9
Share this post
Week 3: The dream pitch
www.elysian.press
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of The Elysian
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
17 Comments
Newest first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
Building Hope
Apr 2
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Apr 2
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Poetry & Process
Mar 28
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 28
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Poetry & Process
Mar 28
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Roots!
Mar 22
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 25
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Roots!
Mar 26
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 27
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Story Voyager
Mar 22
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 25
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Story Voyager
Mar 29
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 29
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Anarchy Unfolds
Mar 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 25
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Interested In Things
Mar 22
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Story Voyager
Mar 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Elle Griffin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Week 3: The dream pitch
Week 3: The dream pitch
Week 3: The dream pitch
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of The Elysian
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers