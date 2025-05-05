The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
4h

Congratulations!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elle Griffin
Jeff Durham's avatar
Jeff Durham
2h

Congrats on hitting your funding goal!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elle Griffin
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture