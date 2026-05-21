The Elysian

The Elysian

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Danway's avatar
Danway
10h

UTOPIA means "no-place" (an unattainable fantasy), while EUTOPIA means "good place" (a realistic society).

Agriculture is THE foundation of civilization.

No farms = No food = No future

You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.

*Buy land

*Build topsoil

*Build supersufficient farmsteads with regional hubs under a unified brand for the selling of their excess produce

*The vision of your model fits perfectly with that once the foundation is established.

*Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

*Welcome to Eutopia.

Cheers!

*

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