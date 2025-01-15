For December’s writing prompt, I asked what movements the world needs now. Here were your responses:

1. I wrote about political reform

And the various ways that could come about: Perhaps by creating an independent movement, middle party, or citizen’s assembly; perhaps by changing the media to create spaces where we can think outside of party labels; or by creating a political movement outside of the political sphere, like Mozi once did. I’m still thinking about all this….

2. Yan thinks we should become writer-builders

In this self-reflective piece, Yan writes about a unique concept:

A few months ago, I came across the concept of the writer-builder, and was immediately drawn to it. I love to write and reflect, but also feel like the best insights that I get come from being in the trenches, building new things

3. Mia Milne wants to bring back communal living

I’m using a broad definition of communal living which could include extended families living together (a house with grandparents, cousins, aunts etc.), friends who rent neighboring townhouses, tiny house cooperatives, mommunes of single moms raising kids together, monasteries, or like-minded people setting up a commune in the woods.

The reason we need a movement around this, Mia argues, is because there are a lot of barriers to this kind of living. Largely financial. It would be much “easier for people to save money and build wealth when they can buy smaller property that’s communally owned rather than only buying from wealthy landlords or renting from corporations.”

Here’s how she did it:

A few friends and myself bought a house together and we have a financial setup where our ownership of the house is based on how much we've paid into it. It's a Tenancy in Common (TIC) agreement.

4. Mia Arends thinks we need to dance more

Hearkening back to that famous study in which dance was found to be more effective than literally anything else at beating depression, Mia wants to make that our cure.

Thanks for participating in our writing prompts. This is our last one as we get ready to launch collaborative series instead.

