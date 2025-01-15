For December’s writing prompt, I asked what movements the world needs now. Here were your responses:
1. I wrote about political reform
And the various ways that could come about: Perhaps by creating an independent movement, middle party, or citizen’s assembly; perhaps by changing the media to create spaces where we can think outside of party labels; or by creating a political movement outside of the political sphere, like Mozi once did. I’m still thinking about all this….
2. thinks we should become writer-builders
In this self-reflective piece, Yan writes about a unique concept:
A few months ago, I came across the concept of the writer-builder, and was immediately drawn to it. I love to write and reflect, but also feel like the best insights that I get come from being in the trenches, building new things
3. wants to bring back communal living
I’m using a broad definition of communal living which could include extended families living together (a house with grandparents, cousins, aunts etc.), friends who rent neighboring townhouses, tiny house cooperatives, mommunes of single moms raising kids together, monasteries, or like-minded people setting up a commune in the woods.
The reason we need a movement around this, Mia argues, is because there are a lot of barriers to this kind of living. Largely financial. It would be much “easier for people to save money and build wealth when they can buy smaller property that’s communally owned rather than only buying from wealthy landlords or renting from corporations.”
Here’s how she did it:
A few friends and myself bought a house together and we have a financial setup where our ownership of the house is based on how much we've paid into it. It's a Tenancy in Common (TIC) agreement.
4. thinks we need to dance more
Hearkening back to that famous study in which dance was found to be more effective than literally anything else at beating depression, Mia wants to make that our cure.
Thanks for participating in our writing prompts. This is our last one as we get ready to launch collaborative series instead.
Making a personal commitment to dance more. Especially when waiting for the bus.
Ah, I was thinking about writing about how much we need the populist movement. But it's a lot of work pumping these pieces out, so I gave up before the thinking about it beyond "How much we Need the Populist Movement. The points in favor should be obvious, so all I would have needed would have been the energy!
Some will conflate what I said, "Obvious" with "Not insanely wrong." But I mean by "obvious," that it is obvious what the populist points in favor of populism are, not that for every single reader they aren't "lunatic fringe" that happens to be the "mad" majority, in all countries.
Many others, immersed as each of us is in our own group's echo chamber, won't even get that part, and, new to the arguments might "red pill." Leading on from that point, a lot of Democrats who red pilled just became full blown old fashioned Republicans, which does not really fall into a "populist" framework. In turn, Republican populists, such as Ted Cruz, triggered by the endless new ideas of the Neo Left, tend to retreat to their comfort zone, conservativism and go back to framing things as the old battle of left versus right, only this time writ-large. They will say things like, "We may not have agreed with our Democratic Party colleagues, but those positions were at least reasonable ones to take, and they loved their country every bit as much as we do. For many of us, the Democratic party no longer exists and we cannot say, "But they do love their country." But for us, this means the end of left right politics, not a retreat into the old right wing.
Now, others simply continue in their old conservativism they never left and equate that with populism, and, as to their love of country they are not wrong. And then, there are the so-called populists on the left. But while we may find synergies, their alliances, and loyalties are, basically, with the international anti-democratic elites and the overthrow of Democracy.
Finally, to touch on technology, I might have pointed to roots, despite all the de-platforming, censorship and other problems, populism might trace its roots to the move away from a limited set of three major news channels and system of major newspapers to platforms such as You Tube and competitive choice in the public availability of information.