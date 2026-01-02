I’m excited to introduce our next cooperative media project: INTERNET SOVEREIGNTY, an online essay collection and print pamphlet exploring the future of the internet.

I am thrilled to have New_ Public as the patron of this project, writing the introduction to the series and supporting our design and print costs. We also have an incredible group of participating writers:

Myself, Elle Griffin on how internet platforms should be owned and funded

Nathan Schneider on how platform cooperatives should work

Mike Pepi on the internet as a public good and how the federal government should get involved

Spencer Chang on the future of social media and how it impacts our offline lives

lou millar-machugh (they/he) on the hidden labour behind the internet

Amelie Lasker on weird internet detritus and strange online spaces with their own language/history

Yancey Strickler on a topic yet to be determined

Hamish McKenzie on the future of the media

Colin Armstrong on how the blockchain can create new funding mechanisms for the internet

Join the writing prompt!

I’ve also left one space in the pamphlet for a member of our community. If you are interested in participating in this writing prompt, exploring the future of the internet through an essay of your own, here’s how you can participate:

Join our Slack community if you haven’t already (link below for paid members)

Publish a post on the future of the internet by the end of February

Share the link to your post in our #essays channel on Slack

Comment on your favorite articles as they’re published in the Slack!

As a member of the Elysian Collective, you can also share early drafts with our editing channel for feedback or request a designer from our design channel if you want custom art!

At the end of February, members will choose their favorite essay which will then be included in the pamphlet and earn a share of pamphlet sales.

I hope you’ll participate in our writer’s collective through this or future prompts. I’m excited to write and think with you this year!

Elle Griffin

See you in Slack 👇🏻