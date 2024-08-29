As you may have noticed, my current topic of study is capitalism and how we can make this system work better for humanity.
I have a few more posts coming out on the subject but I’d love your thoughts as well. Please respond or write a post on this topic (in either fiction or nonfiction) and include your response in the comments of this post by September 30th. I’ll share my favorite responses in a roundup in October!
I can’t wait to see what you come up with! Thanks for thinking through a better future with me,
Do you have a summary of what you think is wrong with capitalism? What needs to be fixed? Or is that part of the assignment too?
I had an economics professor in college who used to tell us that "funeral by funeral, things change." It's a bleak outlook, but pretty consistent with Milton Friedman's strategy of having good ideas lying around and ready to use: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/110844-only-a-crisis---actual-or-perceived---produces-real. My current favorite is the Doughnut economic model, which recognizes that there are minimum and maximum sustainable outputs for an economy. Others might have different (even better) suggestions.
Once you have your favorite strategy in mind, fixing capitalism (or any system) happens in two broad strokes:
1) Predict how/when the current system will fail. At some point in the next decade or two, the unstoppable force of global capitalism is going to hit the immovable object of environmental collapse. When it does, global supply systems are going to break down, and communities that depend on it will feel the worst of that pain. Shopping from local producers/suppliers in the meantime (especially if you live in an environment with well-managed resources) will build up a supply chain that's less dependent on global capitalism, and less likely to crash alongside it.
2) Be there when the dust clears. When people start looking around at everything that went wrong with capitalism, show up with a working idea for how to build the next system.