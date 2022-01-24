It was one year ago that I finished researching my article No One Reads Books (and other truths about publishing) and determined that my best hope as an author was to create a platform for my writing.

At the time, I had no social media accounts and had just emerged from three years writing a novel when, in a fevered haze, I became like Amadeus in the final scene in his namesake movie—furiously determining that I would not allow my novels to die in obscurity, but would find a way to put my art out into the world.

Thus began a year-long exploration into the creator economy and whether I might be able to use it to build an audience for my writing and possibly even earn a living doing it. One year in, I believe my answer to both questions is yes, though I have crossed off several inaccurate hypotheses to get here.