The Elysian

The Elysian

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Julien 'Andrew' Starr's avatar
Julien 'Andrew' Starr
3h

Yes! And even if people, inhabitants, residents, or citizens do not own shares in their city, they could, or likely should, be offered stock in the service provider or providers that administer or operate their city. This makes all the sense in the world.

There is also little to preclude those who want to buy preferred shares in their city from doing so as a further vote of confidence and as a fundraising device. And if that results in those preferred shareholders receiving an extra dividend, which is not uncommon in that class of shares, then so be it.

Though, in an ideal sense, it may be better for common shareholders to have more of a say in the hiring and firing of management, or simply to leave that up to voters regardless of the kind of stock they hold in their city.

Let the cities of the future compete for new citizens by offering not only the best places to live, but places that even pay you to do so, and not merely through those one-off stories about a rural Italian village or a remote Greek island.

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Jackie Wu's avatar
Jackie Wu
7h

Fascinating idea on how to rethink home ownership, belonging, and funding government.

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