Zogarth earns $20,000/month writing fantasy on Patreon
Even though his story is totally free on Royal Road.
The author Zogarth started serializing his novel The Primal Hunter on Royal Road in September of 2020. One month later, in November of 2020, he launched his Patreon page, earned $5,000 in his first month, and quit his day job. Now he’s a full-time author earning $20,000/month from his 3,200 patrons.
As I get ready to publish my own novel as a serial, I reached out to Zogarth to ask for some advice. He agreed to join our Discord server for Substack writers and answer some questions as part of a live conversation. Here is the transcript from our discussion edited for clarity.