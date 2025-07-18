An annotated reading of "All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace"
The techno-utopian poem by Richard Brautigan.
I mentioned that I’m experimenting with sharing notes from the margins of my research. This week, I’m sharing my annotated reading of the poem “All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace,” by Richard Brautigan, which I read while researching our TERRAFORM series. Here’s the poem in full, free to read for all subscribers with my annotated notes in the margins locked to paid members of the Elysian League in the footnotes. Let me know what you think of this post format in the comments.
Originally published in 1967, this techno-utopian poem envisions a future where nature and technology work in harmony and technology lovingly cares for the natural world. The poem emerged from the techno-optimism leading up to the moon landing, when sci-fi novelists imagined technology as harbingers of human progress. It’s worth re-reading his words today, and reflecting on how we can still create a techno-utopian future.
All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace
I like to think (and
the sooner the better!)
of a cybernetic meadow1
where mammals and computers
live together in mutually
programming harmony2
like pure water
touching clear sky.
I like to think
(right now, please!)
of a cybernetic forest
filled with pines and electronics3
where deer stroll peacefully
past computers4
as if they were flowers
with spinning blossoms.
I like to think
(it has to be!)
of a cybernetic ecology
where we are free of our labors
and joined back to nature,5
returned to our mammal
brothers and sisters,
and all watched over
by machines of loving grace.6
My notes in the footnotes 👇🏻