I mentioned that I’m experimenting with sharing notes from the margins of my research. This week, I’m sharing my annotated reading of the poem “All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace,” by Richard Brautigan, which I read while researching our TERRAFORM series. Here’s the poem in full, free to read for all subscribers with my annotated notes in the margins locked to paid members of the Elysian League in the footnotes. Let me know what you think of this post format in the comments.

Originally published in 1967, this techno-utopian poem envisions a future where nature and technology work in harmony and technology lovingly cares for the natural world. The poem emerged from the techno-optimism leading up to the moon landing, when sci-fi novelists imagined technology as harbingers of human progress. It’s worth re-reading his words today, and reflecting on how we can still create a techno-utopian future.

All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace

I like to think (and

the sooner the better!)

of a cybernetic meadow

where mammals and computers

live together in mutually

programming harmony

like pure water

touching clear sky.

I like to think

(right now, please!)

of a cybernetic forest

filled with pines and electronics

where deer stroll peacefully

past computers

as if they were flowers

with spinning blossoms.

I like to think

(it has to be!)

of a cybernetic ecology

where we are free of our labors

and joined back to nature,

returned to our mammal

brothers and sisters,

and all watched over

by machines of loving grace.

Leave a comment

My notes in the footnotes 👇🏻