The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose Meade Hart's avatar
Rose Meade Hart
7h

We need to get this message out in sound bites that the masses will embrace. Then we replace all of Congress- both sides- with people willing to serve the nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
5h

One might also argue -- and present plenty of evidence -- that the 1950s, when top tax rates remained in the 90-91 percent range, represented an even bigger "boom" for the American economy. One way or the other, the years since Reagan and "trickle-down" have clearly ushered in a very different type of "growth": the growth of the billionaire class at the expense of the middle class and the poor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Elle Griffin and others
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture