David Williams
Elle, this a brilliant reframing of how Silicon Valley's most impactful innovation wasn't necessarily the microchip, but rather more about the democratizing of ownership itself. (Sidenote: having had the privilege of learning from you during Write of Passage, I'm not surprised by the depth and clarity you bring to such a complex topic. Your generosity with insights and time during that cohort really showed, and it's evident here in how accessibly you've made these economic concepts. Looking forward to the book and your continued posts.)

Obviously your essay touches on the fundamental tension in capitalism itself: between rewarding capital and rewarding labor. The "Fairchidren" family tree you reference shows how wealth begets wealth in an almost exponential way. But your proposed solutions suggest we might be able to harness that same exponential effect for broader prosperity...

I'm curious to learn more about how you think about the underlying challenges:

- Political Feasibility: Given how entrenched current equity structures are, what would it take to create momentum for more equitable distribution? The Clinton-era salary cap backfired spectacularly—how do we avoid similar unintended consequences?

- The Innovation Question: Silicon Valley's current model, inequitable as it is, has generated tremendous innovation. How do we ensure that more equitable distribution doesn't dampen the entrepreneurial dynamism you describe?

- Implementation: For companies wanting to move toward more equitable equity distribution today, what would you recommend as practical first steps? (I believe you've written a lot on this - I need to dig in)

Thanks for sharing. Great read.

America's system of Venture Capital that is a network of Mafia-like entities ensures that wealth inequality will continue to rise sharply driven by Gen AI hype. The incentives in Capitalism and which AI startups get the most funding determines the technological outcomes. Today the semiconductor chip industry is mostly centered around Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and their complex supply-chain where TSMC, ASML and Nvidia are like a golden triad. Only one of those is American, in fact both Nvidia and AMD have Taiwanese-American CEOs.

Now with America's increasingly authoritarian ownership of AI supremacy, including illegal reciprocal tariffs - the idea of Silicon Valley changing its ways is highly unlikely. Increasingly, just getting full access to the best AI tools include paid subscriptions of up to $250 a month like Google's new Ultra plan.

The United States is therefore likely to keep the world in a purgatory of technological dependency out of self-interest and more powerful like monopoly capitalism led by Tycoons. Many onlooks do not believe that the current system reflects democratic values of old or even actual rule of law.

