Elysian gatherings around the world
Picnic with me in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and San Francisco.
When we spent a month in London last fall, I reached out to my subscribers living in the area and asked if any wanted to join me for a picnic in the park. Four met with me and my husband in Hampstead Heath and we had a lovely time chatting about literary things and how we can better the world.
I’d love to do the same in some of the places we are traveling this spring so I’ve scheduled gatherings in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and San Francisco, and I’d love to invite you to join me. These are informal gatherings, mostly picnics in public parks, and these events are just to gauge interest. If none can join, I will cancel the event, if many can I’ll find a space big enough for us to gather. I’ll reach back out closer to the event to confirm our final meeting time and place!
Elysian Gathering in Auckland, New Zealand
January 5th, 2025
Elysian Gathering in Sydney, Australia
February 16th, 2025
Elysian Gathering in Tokyo, Japan
April 12th, 2025
Elysian Gathering in Kyoto, Japan
May 4th, 2025
Elysian Gathering in San Francisco, California
June 21, 2025
If you live near any of these places but not close enough to join, please reach out! We are still planning our specific travel itineraries and I love to meet people wherever we are! Especially if you know of unique pro-social projects I can study or fun things we could do together in your area.
Hope to meet some of you soon,
Would love to see some pics if the participants are cool with that.
It's a great idea, I hope you will have many inspiring conversations & connections all around the world. Maybe share some highlights on your newsletter?
I signed up to the Tokyo gathering, of course. Looking forward to it!