When we spent a month in London last fall, I reached out to my subscribers living in the area and asked if any wanted to join me for a picnic in the park. Four met with me and my husband in Hampstead Heath and we had a lovely time chatting about literary things and how we can better the world.

I’d love to do the same in some of the places we are traveling this spring so I’ve scheduled gatherings in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and San Francisco, and I’d love to invite you to join me. These are informal gatherings, mostly picnics in public parks, and these events are just to gauge interest. If none can join, I will cancel the event, if many can I’ll find a space big enough for us to gather. I’ll reach back out closer to the event to confirm our final meeting time and place!

Elysian Gathering in Auckland, New Zealand

January 5th, 2025

RSVP

Elysian Gathering in Sydney, Australia

February 16th, 2025

RSVP

Elysian Gathering in Tokyo, Japan

April 12th, 2025

RSVP

Elysian Gathering in Kyoto, Japan

May 4th, 2025

RSVP

Elysian Gathering in San Francisco, California

June 21, 2025

RSVP

If you live near any of these places but not close enough to join, please reach out! We are still planning our specific travel itineraries and I love to meet people wherever we are! Especially if you know of unique pro-social projects I can study or fun things we could do together in your area.

Leave a comment

Hope to meet some of you soon,