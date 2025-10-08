The Elysian

The Elysian

How Seattle is taxing exorbitant CEO pay

And using it to build social housing.
Elle Griffin's avatar
Tiffani McCoy's avatar
Elle Griffin
and
Tiffani McCoy
Oct 08, 2025
Transcript

As mentioned in my article “Mark Cuban’s right—end exorbitant CEO pay,” Seattle, San Francisco, and Portland Oregon are all taxing companies that pay executives excessively.

Seattle was the most recent one to do it, taxing companies 5% on everything they pay executives over $1 million, and using the estimated $30 to $80 million in annual revenue to fund social housing.

In this guest lecture,

Tiffani McCoy
shares how they did it. As the co-executive director of House Our Neighbors, she shares how they got the signatures and passed the ballot measure this year—all while Amazon and Microsoft aggressively fought it.

Discussion about this video

