The Elysian

Tom Buffo
Tom Buffo
1d

I applaud both Cuban and Sanders for their ideas on how to address the very real problem of wealth inequality. Income taxes and/or tax incentives are clearly good tools to use, and I think estate taxes are another tool which should be used to limit how much wealth can be passed on to future generations.

I don’t believe any CEO is worth more than 100x their median employee compensation. In fact, one can easily argue it should be only 20-50x. 

If a board of directors truly wants to drive their company’s business (and their stock price), they should engage all their employees by incentivizing them along the same lines as the C-suite personnel. 

This means significant equity, profit sharing, incentives, bonuses, competitive salary, and attractive benefits (sabbaticals) for all employees. This will align all employees with the company mission and goals. Turnover and training costs will be significantly reduced, and profitability & efficiency will soar with everyone rowing in the same direction.

Antje Lang
Antje Lang
1d

If you haven’t already, I can also highly recommend Ingrid Robeyns’ Limitarianism in this same vein!

