The Elysian

The Elysian

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Dana Pharant's avatar
Dana Pharant
5d

Thanks for the heads up on some social media options. I looked up Gander and love the vision and am cheering for them to create a social media that might actually help people. And allow small investors to profit as well.

The time is right for the pendulum of capitalism to swing over to socialism aka - making sure human welfare and wellbeing is front and centre over corporate profits.

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Teodora's avatar
Teodora
1d

"However, many of these projects are smaller scale, meant for a few hundred or thousand people."

I'm not sure that that's such a bad thing... Do we really have to have virtual spaces where hundreds of thousands and millions of people can gather?

I don't think we need - or are biologically and psychologically designed - to be "connected" to that huge of a community.

The fact that we currently occupy virtual spaces with that many people and that much information is, I believe, the reason for much of our stress and anxiety today.

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