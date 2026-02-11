The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
5d

There's plenty of land. More land than anyone knows what to do with.

But the land that matters is land that has been developed; cities, towns, highways, quarries and factories, to name a few.

Show me just one Utopian with an engineering degree. What Utopian can actually plan a community that functions? Tell me how this community is any different than anyone else's. How is their electric grid any different? What about their manufacturing base? Do you think materials just fall from the sky? What will you use for money? Who will do the building, given that any utopian I've ever met has no clue how to build anything? What about crime? Are you just going to think nice thoughts and hope that everyone else does, too?

This has been talked about before, tried before, and failed every time.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Elle Griffin and others
Max Borders's avatar
Max Borders
5d

Geoism and utopianism in one post. No, thank you. Private property and good protocols, please. Our emergent cities will beat your grand plans any day of the week.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Elle Griffin and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elle Griffin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture