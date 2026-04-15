One year ago, I launched a crowdfund for my next book, We Should Own The Economy, a new vision for the future of capitalism and our world. I raised $75,000 to write, market, and sell a book without the need of a publishing house.

Now, my community round is officially closing—this is your last chance to be part of the round or increase your investment, before it closes at the end of April. Investors will earn 40% of book profits, including everything we earn from book sales, a research trip, a launch party and the conference we will be hosting when it debuts. Another 10% will be donated to GiveDirectly.

Here's the link to participate!

I’ve been writing the chapters in public ever since I debuted the project on WeFunder. The scope has significantly expanded since then to include not just economic reform, but government reform as well. My manuscript is now at 43,000 words and I am about halfway through writing the book. I’ve hired an editor to help me put together the final version—my old Esquire editor, Adrienne Westfeld—and I’ve completed an outline for the rest of the book with a clear and detailed research path for completing it.

I’m actively researching these parts now, with plans to publish them online this year and next.

Here is my updated outline (you can see where there are plenty of blank spaces to fill in) 👇🏻

This has been a fun and collaborative writing process. Investors are newsletter subscribers and board members who have been meeting with me quarterly to help me brainstorm ideas and introduce me to the people and organizations I should know and learn more about. This community of experts has directly led me to so much of what I’m researching and writing about! Not to mention, publishing the ideas live has allowed me to update the manuscript based on feedback and comments from knowledgeable readers as everyone follows along.

Once this book is done, it will be clear: This wasn’t written in isolation and edited by a publishing house with no expertise in the subject matter. This was written out loud, published for and benefiting from a knowledgeable readerbase with a vested interest in contributing to the book they want to read, while financially benefiting from its success. The goal isn’t to pursue corporate interests here, but reader interests.

And that’s exactly the kind of alignment I’m arguing for in my book!

If you want to be part of the only book with 200+ investors, this is the last chance!

Here's the link to learn more!

Thanks for supporting it along the way. I’m honored to have your trust and support as I continue the work from here…

Elle Griffin

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