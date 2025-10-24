This is the online manuscript for We Should Own The Economy, a book-in-progress about the future of capitalism. Readers can still invest in the project and earn a share of the revenue when it sells 👇🏻

Learn More + Invest

We Should Own The Economy

I’m writing the chapters live for my newsletter subscribers. Here are the chapters so far.

We should own the companies we work for

We should govern the companies we work for

Corporations will become the new city-states

Local governments will become lighter-weight

Guest Lectures

Interviews with experts relevant to my research: