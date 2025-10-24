WE SHOULD OWN THE ECONOMY
A vision for the future of capitalism (and the world).
This is the online manuscript for We Should Own The Economy, a book-in-progress about the future of capitalism. Readers can still invest in the project and earn a share of the revenue when it sells 👇🏻
We Should Own The Economy
I’m writing the chapters live for my newsletter subscribers. Here are the chapters so far.
We should own the companies we work for
We should govern the companies we work for
Corporations will become the new city-states
So we need to fix companies by:
Ending wage inequality
Local governments will become lighter-weight
Guest Lectures
Interviews with experts relevant to my research: