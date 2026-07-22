The Elysian

The Elysian

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
7d

Thanks for sharing this, Elle. What you make so clear is that Individual acts of terrorism are evil and incredibly harmful whether they result in physical injury or not.

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1 reply by Elle Griffin
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Raphaela
6d

Sending you so much love

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