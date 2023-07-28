Oblivion

Elle Griffin
Jul 28, 2023
3
Share

Oblivion is a utopian novel I am currently serializing. It begins when Elysia washes up on a faraway island with no memory of her past or how she came to find herself on Fanghu, isle of the immortals. There she discovers a painted scroll of the island in her pocket and a people who know more about her than she knows about herself.

Oblivion is a fantasy romance novel inspired by the Xianxia genre.

Chapters

We will create a more beautiful world

We will create a more beautiful world

Elle Griffin
·
September 19, 2022
Read full story
Countries will no longer separate us

Countries will no longer separate us

Elle Griffin
·
October 3, 2022
Read full story
We will become a global culture

We will become a global culture

Elle Griffin
·
October 17, 2022
Read full story
Genetically modified plants will heal us

Genetically modified plants will heal us

Elle Griffin and FogChaser
·
October 31, 2022
Read full story
We will leave the past behind

We will leave the past behind

Elle Griffin
·
November 14, 2022
Read full story
We will live hundreds of years

We will live hundreds of years

Elle Griffin
·
January 9, 2023
Read full story
We will become enlightened

We will become enlightened

Elle Griffin
·
January 30, 2023
Read full story
What if companies replace countries?

What if companies replace countries?

Elle Griffin
·
July 7, 2023
Read full story
How do you get to paradise?

How do you get to paradise?

Elle Griffin
·
July 14, 2023
Read full story
Would you be happy if you didn't remember?

Would you be happy if you didn't remember?

Elle Griffin
·
August 11, 2023
Read full story
Are memories the source of unhappiness?

Are memories the source of unhappiness?

Elle Griffin
·
August 18, 2023
Read full story
Is utopia real or imagined?

Is utopia real or imagined?

Elle Griffin
·
September 22, 2023
Read full story
Could we store the internet on the ocean?

Could we store the internet on the ocean?

Elle Griffin
·
October 13, 2023
Read full story

Characters

  • Elysia is the main character. She is a young redhead woman with freckles who washed up on the isle of Fanghu with no memory of how she got there and a painted scroll of the island in her pocket.

  • Ama was once the empress of an ancient land, but she became enlightened and discovered Fanghu and the isle of the immortals a long time ago. She is now one of the eight immortals who preside over the islands. We first meet her in Chapter 1 and learn her story in Chapter 6.

  • Wao is the botanist. He genetically modifies plants into medicines and makes them into teas and tinctures for the people of the islands. We first meet him in Chapter 2.

  • Taka is an archeologist with a love of the past. He has dark curly hair and seems suspicious of Elysia and how she arrived at Fanghu. He knows something about her. We first meet him in Chapter 4.

  • Sanyu is a scientist and Taka’s sister. She studies the ecosystems of the world and humanity to ensure the health of both. We first meet her in Chapter 5.

  • The Immortals are the eight women who preside over the islands. We are gradually learning more about them.

    • Ama. See above.

Map

The novel takes place in Asean, an archipelago in the great Bohai Sea. There are five islands: Fanghu, Penglai, Yingzhou, Daiyu, and Yuanjiao. Fanghu is the biggest island and it is where Elysia finds herself. Penglai is the isle where the immortals live.

Are you interested in illustrating the map? Send me your creations at elle@elysian.press!