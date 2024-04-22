Subscribe
No one buys books
Everything we learned about the publishing industry from Penguin vs. DOJ.
13 hrs ago
•
Elle Griffin
In The Garden
Exploration 006 | Oblivion | Vol. III, Issue 6
Published on Fog Chaser
•
Apr 19
I built a castle to save the economy
You're welcome.
Apr 17
•
Elle Griffin
I'm not going to have kids to save the economy
Not on my list of reasons to have children.
Apr 15
•
Elle Griffin
Your alternatives to democracy
Entries to the March writing prompt.
Apr 12
•
Elle Griffin
Can we create a wise & enlightened citizenry?
We'll need to address cognitive biases if we want to reach Plato's ideal.
Apr 10
•
Andrew Perlot
Could AI make us wise?
An alternative to the internet making us stupid.
Apr 8
•
Elle Griffin
The unbearable necessity of being online
On loving and loathing the internet as an artist and why we need to be here anyway.
Apr 3
•
Elle Griffin
Please come up with wildly speculative futures
Inside my writing philosophy.
Apr 1
•
Elle Griffin
March 2024
The future according to artists
The Parisianer 2050's project to imagine the future in art.
Mar 29
•
Elle Griffin
I'd like to open a Singapore franchise please?
Franchise Cities as an alternative to Charter Cities.
Mar 27
•
Elle Griffin
A request for better world superpowers
Thinking through alternatives to the US/China hegemony.
Mar 25
•
Elle Griffin
