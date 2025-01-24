Last year,

reached out to ask how I research my articles. In particular, he wanted to watch me research a piece from beginning to end and ask about my process as I go.

So I thought it would be fun to invite you to do so with me. I’m getting ready to research a series about terraforming our natural environment and I’m going to spend the next six weeks researching it in public. I’ll host a weekly 90-minute call walking you through my process in real time and answering any questions you might have along the way.

If you have a story you’re interested in researching, you can do so alongside me. Pick a hypothesis—some idea you think would be interesting to explore or learn more about—and bring it to our first call for incubating. After we talk through my process, each week we’ll turn to yours to check in on how it’s going and answer any questions.

We’ll meet for six Tuesdays in a row—February 4th through March 12th—and I’ll share the recordings of our conversations afterward in case you missed it. Workshops are held at the same time every week:

In the US: 11am Pacific Time, 12pm Mountain Time, 1pm Central Time, 2pm Eastern Time

In Europe: 7pm in Western Europe, 8pm in Central Europe, 9pm in Eastern Europe

In the Pacific: 6am on Wednesday in Eastern Australia, 8am on Wednesday in New Zealand

This will be an intimate gathering for my paid subscribers at the Collector tier

If you’d like to join us, subscribe as a “Collector” and I’ll send you access to our private newsletter and calendar invites before we get started in a week!

I’m looking forward to researching alongside you.

Thanks for joining me,