Tom Buffo
13hEdited

I love it. The checks & balances is the actual individual citizen votes (regardless of affluence) with the power to allocate resources to desired projects without the negative influence from the real corruption of money from politicians, political parties, and corporations.

Perry Ismangil
13h

Yet designing the utopian automated democracy still requires checks and balances - that's the hard(er) bit, here's a good analysis of the problems in US Constitution design, for example: https://megaphone.link/VMP3718657746

