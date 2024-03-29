“In 2050, will we have pizza delivery by drone? Will we be slaves to artificial intelligence? Will we all speak the same language? Can you get married to a piece of software? Will we live for 150 years?”

These are the questions posed by The Parisianer, a magazine based out of Paris. In 2014, they asked 53 international artists to imagine Paris in the year 2050. Here are some of my favorites from the collection—they are numbered so we can start discussions about your favorites in the comments!

1. The future according to Amélie Falière

2. The future according to El Don Guillermo

3. The future according to Stéphane Trapier

4. The future according to Vincent Mahé

5. The future according to Aurélie Pollet

6. The future according to Ugo Bienven

7. The future according to Vincent Bergier

8. The future according to Maxime Mouysset

You can find the complete collection of covers here—scroll down to The Parisianer 2050 section.

Let’s have a discussion about these thought-provoking pieces in the comments! Is this how you are imagining the future?

