“In 2050, will we have pizza delivery by drone? Will we be slaves to artificial intelligence? Will we all speak the same language? Can you get married to a piece of software? Will we live for 150 years?”
These are the questions posed by The Parisianer, a magazine based out of Paris. In 2014, they asked 53 international artists to imagine Paris in the year 2050. Here are some of my favorites from the collection—they are numbered so we can start discussions about your favorites in the comments!
You can find the complete collection of covers here—scroll down to The Parisianer 2050 section.
Let’s have a discussion about these thought-provoking pieces in the comments! Is this how you are imagining the future?
This effort is just so French, ❤️ it! It’s creative, provocative, and shows a firm belief in Les Arts. I don’t regret my first degree in French lit:) I agree with @Bethel Hew that the future seems to be in 8, but some of the skulls I a few of them remind me of the triptych, Garden of Earthly Delights, and the moral degradation of man. It seems like we are really in the throes of “Kalayuga” or the worst in the period of humankind. Ultimately, we can only control our own future to our best and that itself is a feat enough:) Loved the post—thank you!
I think number 8 should be most accurate. With how we are progressing, and knowing human history, colonizing the moon or Mars does not seem so far-fetched.