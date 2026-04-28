The Elysian

The Elysian

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Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
2d

Your piece was a perfect way to begin my day. Thank you for the new ideas. ichigo ichi-e, I'll remember that.

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Mitalee's avatar
Mitalee
14h

Every line I read invoked vibrant images of little corners on the internet that we could call ours. Now this is the kind of digital life to look forward to 🫶🏼

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