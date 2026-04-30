The Elysian

The Elysian

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leslie's avatar
leslie
7h

I love this thinking! On the platform side, I do think there’s a lot of focus on building “systems” without as much thought to the organic evolution and interconnectivity of platforms that ultimately make up our relationship with the internet, the economy, and each other. It’s tough to be optimistic these days with the dominance of big tech so I appreciate the nature driven outlook.

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
7h

LOVE

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