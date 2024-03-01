Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Welcome! A quick prerequisite before we get going
www.elysian.press
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Welcome! A quick prerequisite before we get going
Elle Griffin
Mar 1
10
Share this post
Welcome! A quick prerequisite before we get going
www.elysian.press
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
55
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of The Elysian
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
55 Comments
Newest first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
Mar 28
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 28
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Now and Ten
Mar 12
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 12
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Roots!
Mar 7
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
WTP
Mar 6
·
edited Mar 6
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Artobiography
Mar 5
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
xtended
Mar 3
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writing a Better World
Mar 3
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Annette's Wanderings
Mar 3
·
edited Mar 3
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 5
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Annette's Wanderings
Mar 5
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 5
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Susanna Is Writing
Mar 2
·
edited Mar 2
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Poetry & Process
Mar 2
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 5
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Story Voyager
Mar 2
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 5
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Poetry & Process
Mar 2
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Interested In Things
Mar 2
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 5
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Interested In Things
Mar 5
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 6
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Annette's Wanderings
Mar 3
·
edited Mar 4
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Footnotes for My Imaginary Frie…
Mar 4
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Interested In Things
Mar 3
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
SoNovelicious, Books & Reading …
Mar 1
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Poetry & Process
Mar 2
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Footnotes for My Imaginary Frie…
Mar 1
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Story Voyager
Mar 2
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Socratic State of Mind
Mar 1
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
SoNovelicious, Books & Reading …
Mar 1
Liked by Elle Griffin
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Things Begun and Never Done
Mar 1
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 1
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Things Begun and Never Done
Mar 1
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 1
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Things Begun and Never Done
Mar 1
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Poetry & Process
Mar 2
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Things Begun and Never Done
Mar 4
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Elle Griffin
Mar 1
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Things Begun and Never Done
Mar 1
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
The Curiosity Dispatch
Mar 1
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Charlotte Dune's Lagoon
Mar 2
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
The Curiosity Dispatch
Mar 2
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elle Griffin
Mar 1
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
The Curiosity Dispatch
Mar 2
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Elle Griffin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Welcome! A quick prerequisite before we get going
Welcome! A quick prerequisite before we get going
Welcome! A quick prerequisite before we get going
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of The Elysian
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers