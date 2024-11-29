We are entering an incredibly volatile period of time and that means many possible futures are up for grabs.

We’ve been through many volatile periods of time in the past, and these were times that forged some of our most important ideas, ushering in important advancements like democracy and human rights.

But I’ve been thinking a lot about how we can ensure we come out of this period with a better future, not a worse one, and considering the ways that I can directly contribute to that. Writing feels like not enough right now, we also need to act on some of these ideas. We need to build.

So I want to take the month of December to think through what movements the world needs right now and how we can actually create them. It could be political in nature (do we need a new political party we can rally around?) or policy-driven (what would create more employee ownership and cooperatives?), it could be economic (do we need to create better media companies? or an investment firm that funds pro-social businesses?) or philosophical in nature (what moral movements do we need to get behind?).

Whatever you think the world needs, write about how we can actually build it for this month’s writing prompt. Let’s use this as an opportunity to creatively brainstorm the ways we can actively contribute to the futures we want to create, and work toward that future, rather than just writing about it.

You have until December 31st to write an essay or piece of short fiction, publish it, and include a link to it in the comments of this post. I will publish select responses (those most actionable) at the beginning of January for further discussion.

Thanks for thinking with me. Join us in the comments 👇🏻

