Elias Crim
2d

Fascinating exchange! Speaking of infernal matters, I've been reading Dante for quite a while and it surprises new readers to realize the Comedy is not really a poem about the afterlife--it's about the corruption and excellence found in the real world! Hell is basically a picture of Dante's 13th century Florence. And the Purgatorio is a kind of Elysian vision of a humane politics and statesmanship.

2d

Great convo, never seen the optimism v. pessimism debate framed through this lens!

A refrain I often share with my Tartarus-minded friends is to really picture the dystopia they fear most. Usually it looks like:

-pollution everywhere

-scarce energy

-no equality before the law across sex, race, or orientation

-rampant authoritarianism

-little access to education or opportunity

Sounds a lot like Tartarus to me! Too easy to forget: this wasn’t some imagined future, it was the lived reality of most of the world before 1800. All things considered, I think it’s far more likely these conditions belong to our past than to our future!

