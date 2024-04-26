The Elysian

5 Comments
Md Nadim Ahmed
26 mins ago

I don't think 3D printing will make housing cheaper in the western world as many VCs claim. Although I think 3D printed homes can enable us to move away from modern, utilitarian designs to more ornamentation heavy architecture that we common before the 20th century. Plus middle class might also be able to afford statues. Every home should have gargoyle in their backyard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terry Cook
30 mins ago

The Renaissance was a rare alignment of: a cultural hub, a family of patrons, and exceedingly artistic talent. Today's mass consumption society is not oriented towards one off masterpieces, rather it wants mass produced clones. The question, how do we create a modern day city like Florence?

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Yuri Bezmenov
How To Subvert Subversion with …
58 mins ago

Nice photo with a thought-provoking prompt. We need patronage networks that elevate beauty and truth over ugliness and lies. Here is an example: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/macarthur-fellowship-leftist-patronage-network

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture