Something I’ve been thinking a lot about is: How can we fund the next Renaissance? How can we create a world where artists are better funded and thus create more art?
So for May’s writing prompt, I want you to come up with a way that artists can be better funded and thus we live in a world where the arts flourish. How does that happen? Do we automate away work or implement a universal basic income so we can all work as artists? Do we invest in artists the way we currently invest in startups? Is the creator economy leading to the Renaissance right now?
Let’s put all the ideas on the table!
You are welcome to tackle this from any angle: architecture and making our cities more beautiful, sculpture and elevating our public parks, a complete revamp of the music industry, a more accessible way for directors to create new films, or, as I’ll be thinking about, how we can make writing just as big of a deal as video has become.
For those new to my writing prompts, the goal is to get a community of artists thinking about how we can create a better future. You can respond to this prompt with either nonfiction or fiction, just publish your post by May 31st, and include a link to your post in the comments below. I will share your visions in a roundup post the first week of June so we can discuss them with the rest of the Elysian League!!
I’m excited to see what you come up with! Thank you for worldbuilding with me!
I don't think 3D printing will make housing cheaper in the western world as many VCs claim. Although I think 3D printed homes can enable us to move away from modern, utilitarian designs to more ornamentation heavy architecture that we common before the 20th century. Plus middle class might also be able to afford statues. Every home should have gargoyle in their backyard.
The Renaissance was a rare alignment of: a cultural hub, a family of patrons, and exceedingly artistic talent. Today's mass consumption society is not oriented towards one off masterpieces, rather it wants mass produced clones. The question, how do we create a modern day city like Florence?
Nice photo with a thought-provoking prompt. We need patronage networks that elevate beauty and truth over ugliness and lies. Here is an example: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/macarthur-fellowship-leftist-patronage-network
Writing Prompt: How do we create the next Renaissance?
Writing Prompt: How do we create the next Renaissance?
Writing Prompt: How do we create the next Renaissance?
Something I’ve been thinking a lot about is: How can we fund the next Renaissance? How can we create a world where artists are better funded and thus create more art?
So for May’s writing prompt, I want you to come up with a way that artists can be better funded and thus we live in a world where the arts flourish. How does that happen? Do we automate away work or implement a universal basic income so we can all work as artists? Do we invest in artists the way we currently invest in startups? Is the creator economy leading to the Renaissance right now?
Let’s put all the ideas on the table!
You are welcome to tackle this from any angle: architecture and making our cities more beautiful, sculpture and elevating our public parks, a complete revamp of the music industry, a more accessible way for directors to create new films, or, as I’ll be thinking about, how we can make writing just as big of a deal as video has become.
For those new to my writing prompts, the goal is to get a community of artists thinking about how we can create a better future. You can respond to this prompt with either nonfiction or fiction, just publish your post by May 31st, and include a link to your post in the comments below. I will share your visions in a roundup post the first week of June so we can discuss them with the rest of the Elysian League!!
I’m excited to see what you come up with! Thank you for worldbuilding with me!
I don't think 3D printing will make housing cheaper in the western world as many VCs claim. Although I think 3D printed homes can enable us to move away from modern, utilitarian designs to more ornamentation heavy architecture that we common before the 20th century. Plus middle class might also be able to afford statues. Every home should have gargoyle in their backyard.
The Renaissance was a rare alignment of: a cultural hub, a family of patrons, and exceedingly artistic talent. Today's mass consumption society is not oriented towards one off masterpieces, rather it wants mass produced clones. The question, how do we create a modern day city like Florence?
Nice photo with a thought-provoking prompt. We need patronage networks that elevate beauty and truth over ugliness and lies. Here is an example: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/macarthur-fellowship-leftist-patronage-network