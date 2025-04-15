Playback speed
Yes, it can be profitable to sell print magazines and books

Collectable print projects don't have to be an expensive vanity project.
Elle Griffin
and
Anja Charbonneau
Apr 15, 2025
2
I spend a lot of money printing magazines and books each year, and I wanted to figure out how to do it more profitably. Late last year I reached out to several publishers I admired who seemed to do it successfully and asked for their mentorship.

On our private calls, however, two admitted that their quarterly magazines did not make money, and in fact were rather expensive to produce. Then I saw the editor of one of my favorite magazines,

The Palladium Letter
, admit this:

I had resigned myself to the idea that it just couldn’t be done—that my print projects would remain an expensive vanity project—until

Anja Charbonneau
, founder of Broccoli, responded to my call with an alternative.

Anja spent several years working for Kinfolk Magazine where she learned how to create high-quality, collectible print magazines while earning a profit doing it. She later branched out to found Broccoli, where she creates exorbitantly collectible books and magazines and earns a good living doing it.

Anja was kind enough to share her publishing model in public so you could learn from her method as I do.

Here are a few notes from our email correspondence as well:

