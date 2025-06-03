Creating a global safety net without nation-states

Today I spoke with

The company is ambitious in scope—it hopes to provide a Nordic-like safety net for people around the world. That means health insurance and travelers’ insurance, eventually unemployment and maternity leave too, as well as retirement packages.

Because it’s funded by membership fees rather than taxes, this could change things. As we get more of our social programs from the internet, we won’t need our nation-states to provide them. Maybe nation-states won’t have to provide as many services, or tax as much.

Paired with digital nomad visas, which have opened borders to more than 60 countries around the world, we can now live globally and access the same social programs our countries once provided when we do. Maybe then we’ll pay sales tax where we live, and get our social safety nets online.

Nation-states will become lighter, and we’ll become citizens of online network-states too.

Today’s conversation touches on all of these things: The future of nation-states, social programs, remote work, culture, education, and how we might actually create the borderless world of Terra Ignota.

Plus, how SafetyWing is already building it…