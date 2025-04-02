Playback speed
What comes after the sovereign individual?

A discussion with Lauren Razavi about sovereign collectives.
Elle Griffin
and
Lauren Razavi
Apr 02, 2025
2
Lauren Razavi
, author of
Global Natives
, joined me for a discussion about sovereignty—because we don’t think the future is a bunch of digital nomads living by themselves around the world (the so-called “sovereign individual” ideal). Instead, we wanted to explore the concept of a “sovereign collective” and what it might look like if our global world connected and worked better for…

The Elysian
Interviews
Guest lectures & interviews with innovative thinkers.
