Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Asia and the future of the nation state

A discussion with Benjamin Perry.
Elle Griffin
and
Benjamin Parry
Oct 31, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

I’m currently traveling throughout Asia while studying the future of the nation state so I got on a Substack Live video discussion with

Benjamin Parry
, a fellow progress writer, to talk more about what I’ve learned, where nation states are going, and why companies are actually more important to our lives than nation states. Themes I’ll be talking about in my upcoming…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Elysian to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Elysian
The Elysian
Authors
Elle Griffin
Benjamin Parry
Writes Skillful Notes Subscribe
Recent Posts
Yes, Taylor Swift is just as genius as Mary Shelley
  Elle Griffin and Henry Oliver
Symposium: Pro-Growth Environmentalism
  Elle GriffinLuke FerrisMaarten BoudryJennifer Morales, and Fin Moorhouse
Post Modern: Brain-Computer Interfaces
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: The Replicator
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: The Metaverse
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: Humanoid Robots
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: Flying Cars
  Elle Griffin