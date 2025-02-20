How to be a “good” rich person

is rich, but he has no problem talking about how he should be an ethical steward of his riches in his newsletter

.

I particularly loved a piece he wrote called, “Don’t hate me because I’m rich”

Which relates, a lot of ways, to a post I wrote called “I wrestle with my goodness like Jean Valjean”

We are both trying to figure out how to be good people—with and without money—and that’s something we wanted to wrestle with today.

We discussed:

The moral obligation of the rich (and poor)

How to respond to the present moment as a rich person (and as a non-rich person)

How we can influence our politics with money (and without it)

Should we use our money and influence to create systemic or local change?

How much of ourselves and our money should we give away?

Where do we draw the line between providing for our personal comforts and the needs of others?

Should we give it all away now or when we die?

