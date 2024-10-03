Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Yes, Taylor Swift is just as genius as Mary Shelley

The video from our live event.
Elle Griffin
and
Henry Oliver
Oct 03, 2024
Share
Transcript

As an enormous fan of both Mary Shelley and Taylor Swift, as well as the author of a gothic novel myself, I could not keep myself from inviting

Henry Oliver
onto a Substack Live to discuss his essay, “No, Taylor Swift is not Mary Shelley” which was itself a rebut of “Why Taylor Swift’s gothic work is as important as the novels of Mary Shelley or Bram Stoker.” With great love and adoration for Henry whose perspective I greatly admire and respect, of course, I came determined to thwart his case. (Spoiler alert: I did not succeed. We walked away two Mary Shelley fans one Taylor Swift fan…)

I’ll try not to keep writing about Taylor Swift but sometimes I can’t help myself. Here are previous essays I’ve written on the topic:

I watched the Super Bowl because of Taylor Swift

I watched the Super Bowl because of Taylor Swift

Elle Griffin
·
Feb 23
Read full story
Taylor Swift doesn't want her photo taken

Taylor Swift doesn't want her photo taken

Elle Griffin
·
November 3, 2023
Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

The Elysian
The Elysian
Authors
Elle Griffin
Writes The Elysian Subscribe
Henry Oliver
Writes The Common Reader Subscribe
Recent Posts
Symposium: Pro-Growth Environmentalism
  Elle GriffinLuke FerrisMaarten BoudryJennifer Morales, and Fin Moorhouse
Post Modern: Brain-Computer Interfaces
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: The Replicator
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: The Metaverse
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: Humanoid Robots
  Elle Griffin
Post Modern: Flying Cars
  Elle Griffin