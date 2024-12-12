Playback speed
Share post
Free speech in the age of social media

A discussion about misinformation, echo chambers, media spin, social trolling, and how we can create something better.
Elle Griffin
and
Dan Williams
Dec 12, 2024
3
In October, I asked if there were any good writers talking about misinformation.

Philip Skogsberg
recommended
Dan Williams
and I have been a fan of his newsletter
Conspicuous Cognition
ever since!

Dan approaches this topic as an academic philosopher exploring the problems we are facing—a period in which everyone is operating off their own set of facts—and I was excited to talk to him about whether there is something we can do about it.

Both of us are clear: Censorship is not the answer.

So what is?

In this video we discuss misinformation and whether it’s a problem, echo chambers and whether we should avoid them, media spin and how it affects us, social media platforms and how they contribute to the problem (and solution), and most importantly how we can create a pro-social environment on the internet.

Online spaces are like public parks and we spoke about many of the ways we can design them for pro-social or anti-social behavior, and I’m very invested in the ways we can create a better media ecosystem. The company I frequently cite in this space is

New_ Public
and I could not recommend their research here more.

