The Elysian

The Elysian

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Mohammad Khan's avatar
Mohammad Khan
1d

This is really cool! I hadn't heard of most of these new types of autonomous cities.

One thing that stood out to me was making land trusts with strong communities, mainly because how do those communities handle conflict within each other?

Maybe I'm reading it incorrectly, but one of the pre-reqs for this was a strong community which implies people knowing each other at minimum.

So would the initial steps towards this future also include cultivating more community with our neighbors?

Cause I'm imagining some conflict when people make a land trust for a community but they don't want "them" in this community.

Have you run into how any info on those communities handling that conflict?

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1 reply by Elle Griffin
Michael Schofield's avatar
Michael Schofield
6m

I didn't know I was for communities buying cities but here I am on this bandwagon.

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