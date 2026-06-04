The Elysian

The Elysian

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Josh Art's avatar
Josh Art
2d

My friend is doing this with real estate, the land and the house, and using cryptocurrency. He's just about to launch. I like this idea. We still need to address the affordability of things. We will lose the battle to the concentration of wealth. Power always wins. This is a helpful technology tool though.

https://www.secondarydao.com/about

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1 reply by Elle Griffin
Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
2dEdited

Excellent article.

Pooling resources is absolutely the answer and what the people in power fear most. Look at how they reacted to GameStop, the Canadian Truckers, or more recently to the idea of buying Spirit Airlines.

But our pooling of resources should start with a new platform - one specifically for pooling resources and solving problems in groups - without leaders who are easy to corrupt.

The idea would be not to buy land. Or paintings. But to collectively by systems - businesses, etc. Then push for the collective to shop there.

We talk about this extensively on the Swarm Academy podcast and on several of our articles for example this very fun one where we “interview a super intelligent alien” https://joshketry.substack.com/p/the-visitor?r=7oa9d&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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