LET CITIES BUILD UTOPIA
Cities should build utopia. Nations should let them. Residents should benefit from them.
Thank you so much for following my long-form essay Let Cities Build Utopia, which was serialized in 11 installments over the past six weeks. You can still support the series by collecting the print or digital pamphlet here. 👇🏻
The print edition has already been shipped to paid subscribers at the collector tier who get everything we publish in print. Paid subscribers can access the series in its entirety here:
Foreword: Land should be a public good—not just private property by Progress & Poverty
San Francisco should be profitable—instead property owners are
Singapore—where your home loses value and everyone’s better off
An indigenous nation just built a better city than California Forever
Decentralize America: The case for cities that don’t need Washington
Paid susbcribers get everything we publish online. Collectors get everything we publish in print. Join us!
A special thank you to this project’s patron, the Center for Land Economics, which supported my ability to spend three months writing one essay, as well as hire illustrators and designers to bring it to life! Their newsletter Progress & Poverty, was a godsend to me while I was writing this piece, as was their founder Greg Miller who answered a lot of my questions along the way.
Thank you so much for reading and supporting this project! I’ve been diligently working on our next one while this one published and I’m excited to debut our next pamphlet soon.
More to come,
P.S. For further reading, here are the primary sources I used to research this series. 10% of pamphlet profits are being distributed to those I could get ahold of.
Marginalia
Scottish Islands
Saltaire
Sybil by Benjamin Disraeli
Special thanks to Colin Coates, Saltaire historian
Bournville
“A ‘Trust’ for Social Benefit” by WH Tolman
The Model Village and Its Cottages: Bournville by W Alexander Harvey
Bournville: Model Village to Garden Suburb by Michael Harrison
Bournville Village Trust photographs: DanielCallicott@bvt.org.uk
Ebenezer Howard
Garden Cities of To-Morrow by Ebenezer Howard
Letchworth Annual Report, 2024
The Building of Satellite Towns by CB Purdom
London
The US/Georgism
Progress and Poverty by Henry George
“Progress and Poverty” Greg Miller, Lars Doucet, and Stephen Hoskins
“Urban Proxima” by Jeff Fong
Report on a plan for San Francisco, by Daniel H. Burnham
Plan of Chicago by Daniel Burnham
The Death and Life of Great American Cities by Jane Jacobs
Disney
Singapore
China
“The Shift Towards Increased Autonomy in Special Jurisdictions” by Journal of Special Jurisdictions
Breakneck by Dan Wang
Sen̓áḵw
Jeff Fong visited the building site last summer and took some pictures that can be viewed here.
Community Land Trusts
On Common Ground by John Emmeus Davis, Line Algoed, María E. Hernández-Torrales
Company Towns
Pullman by Kenneth Schoon
Fordlandia by Greg Grandin