Thank you so much for following my long-form essay Let Cities Build Utopia, which was serialized in 11 installments over the past six weeks. You can still support the series by collecting the print or digital pamphlet here. 👇🏻

Collect the Pamphlet

The print edition has already been shipped to paid subscribers at the collector tier who get everything we publish in print. Paid subscribers can access the series in its entirety here:

A special thank you to this project’s patron, the Center for Land Economics, which supported my ability to spend three months writing one essay, as well as hire illustrators and designers to bring it to life! Their newsletter Progress & Poverty, was a godsend to me while I was writing this piece, as was their founder Greg Miller who answered a lot of my questions along the way.

Thank you so much for reading and supporting this project! I’ve been diligently working on our next one while this one published and I’m excited to debut our next pamphlet soon.

More to come,

Elle Griffin

P.S. For further reading, here are the primary sources I used to research this series. 10% of pamphlet profits are being distributed to those I could get ahold of.

Marginalia

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