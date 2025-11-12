The Elysian

The Elysian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

How US states are rebelling (without secession)

Aidan Fitzsimons and I discuss the ways US states fighting back and how they can continue to do so.
Elle Griffin's avatar
Aidan Fitzsimons's avatar
Elle Griffin
and
Aidan Fitzsimons
Nov 12, 2025

Aidan Fitzsimons
is the author of
Beatin' Paths
and a contributor to one of my favorite newsletters,
The Renovator
. In this guest lecture, we discuss how US states are currently fighting back against the federal government, the myriad ways they are declaring autonomy for their citizens, and how they are picking up the slack where the federal government is failing.

We also, in the middle, get into some more imaginative ways states can think outside of the box to declare even more state autonomy, including through some of the environmental projects we are handling on our own, and ways we can get around the fed altogether and do the things states need to do for their own citizens.

Aidan is a joy to talk to, and joined us from his bus in the desert. I hope you enjoy our conversation as much as I did!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture