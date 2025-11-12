is the author of

and a contributor to one of my favorite newsletters,

. In this guest lecture, we discuss how US states are currently fighting back against the federal government, the myriad ways they are declaring autonomy for their citizens, and how they are picking up the slack where the federal government is failing.

We also, in the middle, get into some more imaginative ways states can think outside of the box to declare even more state autonomy, including through some of the environmental projects we are handling on our own, and ways we can get around the fed altogether and do the things states need to do for their own citizens.

Aidan is a joy to talk to, and joined us from his bus in the desert. I hope you enjoy our conversation as much as I did!