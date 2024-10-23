Every year, I print one year of my writing (and other writers I admire) into a collector’s edition print volume for my subscribers at the Collector tier. I’m so excited to debut Volume II!

This year’s volume features the following essays:

Introduction by Elle Griffin

Foreword by Austin Tindle

Philosophy

Government

Capitalism

Work & Leisure

Art & Culture

Letters

I love seeing my work in print and realizing just how much I’ve written in a year! Printing it into a beautiful book and adding it to my bookshelf is such a joy, and I’d love to send one to you too if you want one.

Some specifics: These 5”x7” softcover books are printed on matte, heavy-weight paper with “Elysian” written on the spine, and a different gold foil cover design each year. The 2024 cover is inspired by the utopian city planner Ebenezer Howard who wanted to create independent but interconnected communities, a deep theme of mine this year.

The book was designed, as always, by my friend and designer Shadna Aum who also designed my new quarterly print pamphlets—also for collector subscribers! I’ll be sending these smaller saddle-stitched leaflets out every time I complete a series. Our next one will be called The Cooperatist Manifesto, and it will feature my series on worker-owned businesses and cooperatives.

For those interested in supporting my work, I’d love to invite you to become a Collector. I have reduced the price this year to account for a reduction in printing and shipping costs, and the fact that all of the rest of the benefits that used to come with this tier have moved into my traditional paid subscription.

As always, thanks for reading,

And thanks for collecting!

P.S. There is only one more email being sent to you during my annual subscriber drive and we will back to regular essays next week! Thank you for bearing with me!