At The Elysian, it is my goal, not to point out all the problems with the world, but to think through the solutions—to dream up a better future through essays and fiction, while studying humanist and utopian thought about how we can create it alongside paid subscribers.
Here’s a complete collection of my work so far.
Essays
I publish essays thinking through a better future. Here’s the collection so far:
Flying Cars (Post Modern, a podcast)
Humanoid Robots (Post Modern, a podcast)
The Metaverse (Post Modern, a podcast)
The Replicator (Post Modern, a podcast)
Education
Fiction
I also write utopian fiction imagining a more beautiful future. I’m currently serializing Oblivion, a utopian novella inspired by classical utopian literature. Here’s the story so far:
Oblivion, here’s the index for the book!
Prologue - Elysia finds herself in paradise
Chapter 1 - We will create a more beautiful future
Chapter 2 - Humanity will mingle
Chapter 3 - A garden will heal all disease ←everyone’s favorite chapter
Chapter 4 - We will leave the past behind
Chapter 5 - We will live hundreds of years
Chapter 6 - We will reach immortality
Chapter 7 - How do we get there from here ←the most shared chapter
Chapter 8 - Escaping into a better world
Chapter 9 - Elysia must face the truth
Chapter 10 - In which Elysia remembers her past
Chapter 11 - In which Elysia wonders if this is even real
Chapter 12 - Could we store the internet on the ocean?
My Process
I also share my process and my life as I go. Here are some of the things I’ve learned about writing and publishing on the internet since I began this newsletter.
My research on the publishing industry
No one will read your book (and other truths about publishing) ← This is my second most popular post of all time
Writing books isn’t a good idea (because there’s no market for them) ←This is my most popular post of all time
How I write
My newsletter strategy
Case studies
DC Kalbach earns six figures writing romance novels for Kindle Unlimited
Resources
My newsletter has been featured by BBC, Business Insider, Fast Company, Publisher’s Weekly, Means of Creation, and Morning Brew. In 2022, I was awarded one of 10 places in Substack’s coveted fellowship program, and in 2023 I was named a Roots of Progress fellow.
