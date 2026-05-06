Thank you so much for following our collaborative essay collection Internet Sovereignty, nine writers exploring the future of the internet.

The collection was serialized in 10 installments over the past five weeks. You can still support the series by collecting the print or digital pamphlet here. 👇🏻

Collect the Pamphlet

The print edition has already been shipped to paid subscribers at the collector tier who get everything we publish in print. Subscribers can access the series in its entirety here:

A special thank you to New_ Public who supported this issue as a patron. And thank you you so much for reading and supporting this project!

We’ve got one more collaborative pamphlet coming in the next few weeks, before I spend the summer and fall working on personal projects—a number of long-form essay series that will become print pamphlets as well as chapters of my forthcoming book.

More to come soon,

Elle Griffin