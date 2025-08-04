The TERRAFORM print pamphlet is now available—here's what we earned
Plus, join our literary salon discussion this week!
The TERRAFORM pamphlet is now available
We've just finished publishing TERRAFORM, six writers exploring the future of our planet through an online essay collection and print pamphlet.
Digital pamphlets are now available, and print pamphlets have been uploaded to our distributor and should be shipped in the coming week! We’ll ship new orders on a rolling basis.
Here’s the complete essay collection:
We can terraform the Earth—not just Mars, by
No, we shouldn't return to the climate of the 18th century by
The future used to be better by
How can we rewild the Earth at scale? by
Maybe an exowomb is better than pregnancy by
We should all participate in scientific research by
How much of the planet should we harm for our comfort? by
We could return three continents of land to the wild by
Building an operating system for Earth by
Join our literary salon discussion this week
We’ll be meeting this week to discuss the series. Paid subscribers can join literary salon discussions for free, free subscribers can purchase a ticket. Here’s the link to join us 👇🏻
How much we earned + how we’re funding print pamphlets going forward
This is our second cooperative media project this year, and a continued experiment in funding journalism. Here’s the breakdown of what we earned for the project, how we shared the profits, and my thoughts on what upcoming projects should look like: