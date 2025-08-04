The TERRAFORM pamphlet is now available

We’ve just finished publishing TERRAFORM, six writers exploring the future of our planet through an online essay collection and print pamphlet. You can still support the project by collecting the digital or print pamphlet here. 👇🏻

Digital pamphlets are now available, and print pamphlets have been uploaded to our distributor and should be shipped in the coming week! We’ll ship new orders on a rolling basis.

Here’s the complete essay collection:

Join our literary salon discussion this week

We’ll be meeting this week to discuss the series. Paid subscribers can join literary salon discussions for free, free subscribers can purchase a ticket. Here’s the link to join us 👇🏻

How much we earned + how we’re funding print pamphlets going forward

This is our second cooperative media project this year, and a continued experiment in funding journalism. Here’s the breakdown of what we earned for the project, how we shared the profits, and my thoughts on what upcoming projects should look like: