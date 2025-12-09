The third annual Elysian print volume is here
One year of my work, printed for collectors.
Every year, I print one year of my work for paid subscribers at the Collector tier. This year, I am excited to publish Elysian Volume III.
Paid subscribers will receive the digital edition this week (see bottom of this post!), and subscribers at the Collector tier will receive the print edition in January.
Patricia Faggi designed this year’s cover—it represents both collapse and unity. If we move upward, we move toward unity; but if we move downward, we head for collapse. The cover is meant to be ambiguous—we don’t yet know which way we are headed—and this has been a theme of my work this year.
These books are designed to go together as a set. Each year features a white, softcover book with ELYSIAN written on the spine and a unique gold foil cover design depending on the theme of my work that year. At 400 pages and nearly 80,000 words, this is a full-length book published in a 5”x7” size.
One year of my work
Including an introduction written by me, a foreword written by Austin Tindle, and the complete “Letters to an Anarchist” series with Peter Clayborne, here are all of the essays included in Elysian Volume III:
Governance
Capitalism
Environment
Philosophy
This Chinese philosopher reformed politics in one generation
Letters
Will you explain anarchism to me?, part one by Elle
To change everything, start anywhere, part two by Peter Clayborne
How would anarchist societies protect themselves?, part three by Elle
Paths to peace, part four by Peter
What is the goal of anarchism?, part five by Elle
The hope of anarchy, part six by Peter
Am I an anarchist?, part seven by Elle
May all roads lead to solarpunk, part eight by Peter
Thank you so much for reading and supporting my work this year,
